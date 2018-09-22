Andreoff scored a short-handed goal and added an assist at even strength in Friday's 5-1 preseason win over the Predators.

The 27-year-old is fighting for a bottom-six role on the Bolts, so demonstrating that he can be dangerous on the penalty kill can only help Andreoff's chances of breaking camp on the NHL roster. He had just 13 goals and 24 points in 159 career games for the Kings prior to being traded to Tampa over the summer, though, so if he does win a job don't expect him to make a fantasy impact on his new squad.