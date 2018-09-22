Lightning's Andy Andreoff: Two-point effort in preseason win
Andreoff scored a short-handed goal and added an assist at even strength in Friday's 5-1 preseason win over the Predators.
The 27-year-old is fighting for a bottom-six role on the Bolts, so demonstrating that he can be dangerous on the penalty kill can only help Andreoff's chances of breaking camp on the NHL roster. He had just 13 goals and 24 points in 159 career games for the Kings prior to being traded to Tampa over the summer, though, so if he does win a job don't expect him to make a fantasy impact on his new squad.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...