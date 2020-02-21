Cirelli notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Cirelli has 41 points through 59 games this season, and only five of them have come with a man advantage. The 22-year-old also has 100 shots, a plus-27 rating and 74 hits in 2019-20. A fixture in the Lightning's top six, Cirelli's solid all-around numbers should have him on the fantasy radar.