Cirelli (arm) was injured in the third period of Thursday's game versus the Panthers, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Head coach Jon Cooper didn't have a lot of details regarding Cirelli's injury after the game, but he said the center didn't look great coming off the ice. Cirelli appeared to be favoring his arm on his final shift of the game. More information should surface prior to Saturday's rematch with the Panthers.
