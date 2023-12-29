Cirelli is in a five-game scoring drought.

He's put up eight goals and eight assists in 35 games, which is as steady as he's ever been, at least in terms of offense. Fantasy managers had hoped that Cirelli stepping into a second-line center role this season would elevate his offense, but that hasn't materialized. And his minus-7 rating this season is his first-ever negative season. There's limited fantasy value in Cirelli's profile right now, but he serves a useful role on the ice.