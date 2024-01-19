Cirelli had two goals and an assist in a 7-3 win over the Wild on Thursday.

Cirelli put the Bolts up 2-1 just 16 seconds into the second frame when he scored on the power play. It was his first snipe in 15 games dating back to Dec. 14. He scored again at 17:52 in the last frame. Cirelli's outburst snapped his six-game point slump, too. Overall, the defensive-minded pivot has 10 goals and 10 assists in 44 games. Those are numbers that have disappointed a lot of fantasy managers who see his talent at the draft and take the leap. Now with this monkey off his back, Cirelli will hopefully continue to replicate a little bit of scoring over the second half. No guarantees, of course, but it does speak to organizational commitment.