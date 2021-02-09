Cirelli scored twice on four shots and added two PIM in Monday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Cirelli scored a goal in each of the first two periods, the latter coming on the power play and ultimately standing as the game-winner. The 23-year-old center doubled his goal output to four in 10 contests -- he's added six assists, 22 shots and a plus-7 rating this season. While he's rarely the dominant offensive force for the Lightning, Cirelli provides steady depth scoring from his second-line spot.