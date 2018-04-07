Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Buries two against Sabres
Cirelli scored twice and registered a plus-4 rating during Friday's 7-5 win over Buffalo.
It's rare to see a third-round pick climb the ranks as quickly as Cirelli has in his first professional season. He recorded 37 points -- 14 goals -- through 51 games with Syracuse in the AHL, and the 20-year-old center is now up to five tallies and six helpers over 17 contests with the Lightning. Cirelli's accomplished junior career includes an overtime-winning goal in the Memorial Cup final, a second appearance in the tournament and a point-per-game showing in the 2017 World Junior Championship for Team Canada. He'll likely remain in a supporting role heading into the playoffs for Tampa Bay, but considering his track record, there's a lot to like about Cirelli's long-term fantasy outlook.
