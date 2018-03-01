Cirelli was promoted from AHL Syracuse on Thursday.

Cirelli has notched 14 goals, 23 assists and 14 PIM in 51 minor-league outings, earning himself a promotion. The center figures to make his NHL debut against the Stars on Thursday. In a corresponding move, the Lightning sent Michael Bournival down to the minors.

