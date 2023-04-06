Cirelli (undisclosed) didn't finish Wednesday's game versus the Rangers, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Cirelli left after an injury in the second period and didn't play in the third. He had one assist in 10:34 of ice time prior to his exit. The 25-year-old has racked up 28 points through 55 contests in a middle-six role this season. If he can't play Thursday versus the Islanders, Mikey Eyssimont will likely draw into the lineup.