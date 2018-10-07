Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Coach loves his game
Cirelli scored a shorthanded goal in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Panthers.
"Cirelli might have been one of the best players on the ice for us," said Lightning coach Jon Cooper. This guy is becoming an absolute beast for the Bolts. Check your wire. Cirelli is going to contend for the Calder.
