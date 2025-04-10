Cirelli managed an assist, five shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Cirelli's offense has gone a little quiet lately -- he's in a seven-game goal drought and has just two assists, a plus-3 rating and 10 shots in that span. The 27-year-old center is up to 54 points, 152 shots on net, 69 blocked shots and a plus-27 rating over 76 appearances this season. Fantasy managers considering Cirelli for playoff pools may want to look elsewhere, as he'll likely be forced into more of a shutdown role once the postseason begins.