Cirelli (upper body) has been deemed week-to-week.
Cirelli suffered an upper-body injury during Thursday's loss to the Panthers. It appears he'll miss at least a week, so it wouldn't be surprising if he was placed on injured reserve. The 23-year-old center enjoyed a fantastic start to the season, compiling four goals, six assists and 24 shots on net through 12 games.
