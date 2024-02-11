Cirelli had a goal and an assist in a 4-2 win over Columbus on Saturday.

Cirelli scored under a minute into the second period to make it 2-0 by finishing with a backhand on a breakaway. The cerebral pivot has three goals and eight assists in his last nine games, which boosts his season output to 28 points through 52 outings. That puts Cirelli on pace for his third 40-plus point season of his career. Take advantage of this hot streak.