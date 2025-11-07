Cirelli sustained an upper-body injury versus the Golden Knights on Thursday, but assistant coach Rob Zettler told reporters that the team is hopeful the center will play Saturday against the Capitals, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Cirelli was injured during the second period and did not return to the game. If he can't suit up, the Lightning could turn to Yanni Gourde to pick up extra minutes while one of Jack Finley or Curtis Douglas enters the lineup for Saturday's contest.