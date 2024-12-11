Cirelli is battling an upper-body injury that will keep him out of Tuesday's game versus the Oilers, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.
Cirelli is considered day-to-day beyond Tuesday. The 27-year-old's absence will allow Cam Atkinson to draw into the lineup against the Oilers.
