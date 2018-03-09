Play

Cirelli recorded a three-point game Thursday in a 5-3 win over the Rangers. He scored a goal and added two assists.

This guy has overachieved at every level and brings an incredible work ethic to Tampa Bay. Don't be surprised to see Cirelli continue to earn solid ice time on the lower lines, at least in the short term.

