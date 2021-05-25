Cirelli posted 10 hits and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Panthers in Game 5.

Cirelli has modest physicality in his game -- he recorded 64 hits in 50 regular-season contests -- but this was a different level from the center. The 23-year-old's three-game point streak ended in Monday's loss. He has two goals, two helpers, 14 shots on net and 22 hits through five playoffs outings.