Cirelli (lower body) was ruled out for the remainder of Tuesday's game against Pittsburgh, Diana C. Nearhos of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

More bad injury luck for the Lightning, as both he and Nikita Kucherov left the game with lower-body injuries. Cirelli only skated in 6:00 of ice time and it's unclear how he suffered the injury. Expect an update regarding the 22-year-old's health ahead of Thursday's game against Edmonton.