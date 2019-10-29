Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Doubtful against Rangers
Cirelli is dealing with an undisclosed injury and is officially a game-time decision versus the Rangers on Tuesday, per Joe Smith of The Athletic, though coach Jon Cooper also told reporters, "Right now, doesn't look good," Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Cirelli logged a season-high 20:03 of ice time against the Predators on Saturday, so it's not immediately clear when he picked up his injury. The Ontario native is pointless in six straight games and is still searching for his first goal of the year. If the 22-year-old can't rediscover his scoring tough soon, he could be hard pressed to try to repeat his 39-point 2018-19 campaign.
