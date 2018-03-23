Cirelli had a goal, a shorthanded assist, four shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-6 win over the Islanders.

Cirelli got the scoring started just 2:09 in, potting the first of 13 goals between the two teams. With three goals, five assists and a plus-6 rating in 10 appearances, Cirelli's fit right in with the league's top-ranked offense since getting promoted from AHL Syracuse.