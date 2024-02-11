Cirelli had a goal and an assist in a 4-2 win over Columbus on Saturday.

Cirelli scored under a minute into the second period to make the score 2-0 by finishing with a backhand on a breakaway. The cerebral pivot has 11 points, including eight assists, in his last nine games, which boosts his season output to 28 in 52 games. That puts Cirelli on pace for his third 40-plus point season of his career. Take advantage of this hot streak.