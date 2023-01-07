Cirelli scored a goal and registered an assist in Tampa Bay's 4-2 loss to Winnipeg on Friday.
Cirelli's marker came at 11:48 of the first period and gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 edge. He has two goals and eight points in 15 contests this season. Cirelli had been held off the scoresheet in his previous seven games.
