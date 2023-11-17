Cirelli (undisclosed) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Blackhawks after blocking a shot in the second period, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.
Cirelli was limited to one shot on goal in 5:52 of ice time prior to his injury. If he misses additional time beyond Thursday, Alex Barre-Boulet would likely rejoin the lineup, while Tyler Motte could see additional playing time.
More News
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Second goal of season•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Points in three straight•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Notches first goal of season•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: More offense needed this season•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Six points in six playoff games•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Two-point night in win•