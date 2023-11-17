Cirelli (undisclosed) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Blackhawks after blocking a shot in the second period, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Cirelli was limited to one shot on goal in 5:52 of ice time prior to his injury. If he misses additional time beyond Thursday, Alex Barre-Boulet would likely rejoin the lineup, while Tyler Motte could see additional playing time.