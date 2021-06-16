Cirelli went to the locker room late in the third period after a scrum with the Islanders' Travis Zajac in Tuesday's Game 2, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Zajac's hands were in Cirelli's face as the two wrestled on the ice. It's unclear how exactly Cirelli was injured on the play. His status for Thursday's Game 3 in New York will likely be determined in the coming days at practice. After the game, head coach Jon Cooper said he expected Cirelli to be okay going forward, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.