Cirelli (hand) is slated to suit up versus Boston on Monday, per NHL.com.

Cirelli missed just one game due to his hand injury and looks set to retake a second-line role against the Bruins. The 26-year-old center has scored just once in his last 14 games while putting 21 shots on net. The Ontario native did manage four helpers over the stretch but will need to be significantly more productive is he is going to be the 40-point producer he was back in 2021-22.