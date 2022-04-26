Cirelli (undisclosed) is slated to rejoin the lineup versus Columbus on Tuesday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Cirelli will step back into his third-line center role with his undisclosed injury behind him. The 24-year-old Ontario native needs just three more points to top the career-high 44 he put up back in 2019-20. With a trio of contests remaining in the regular season, Cirelli still has an outside shot of reaching the 20-goal threshold for the first time in his five-year NHL career as well.