Cirelli (undisclosed) is expected to play Thursday versus the Blues, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
Cirelli took line rushes in his usual spot on the second line, while Cam Atkinson did not participate in that part of warmups. As such, it looks like Cirelli will avoid missing time after missing practice Wednesday. He has 27 points over 28 games this season.
More News
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Questionable Thursday•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Returns with three-point effort•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Set to return•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Dealing with upper-body injury•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Not expected to play Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Status unclear following early exit•