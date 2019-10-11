Cirelli delivered three assists Thursday in a 7-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

We said it would come in bunches and it did. Cirelli got two of the helpers on the power play. This kid is really good -- he got Selke votes for best two-way player last year as a rookie! And now that Brayden Point is back and coach Jon Cooper has stacked the top line, Cirelli looks as though he might be entrenched on the second line. That only increases his fantasy value.