Cirelli scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche.

Cirelli has three goals and three assists over his last seven outings. The 28-year-old center is up to 12 goals, 25 points, 73 shots on net and a plus-22 rating through 38 appearances this season. He's close to the pace needed to earn his second straight 50-point campaign, and he should also top the 20-goal mark if he can stay healthy and productive.