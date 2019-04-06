Cirelli scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over Boston.

Nice season for the 21-year-old rookie. Cirelli averaged just under 15 minutes of ice time this season on a stacked Bolts' team. He delivered 19 goals and 39 points, but remarkably notched five shorthanded goals. Cirelli is already an outstanding two-way player at a very young age. The scoring will only get better with each year, just like his fantasy value. Keep him in mind for dynasty drafts come 2019-20.