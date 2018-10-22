Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Fires nine shots on goal
Cirelli scored a goal on a game-high nine shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over Chicago.
Cirelli was all over the place Sunday and his nine shots on goal are a career high. What makes it even more impressive is that he skated just 11:27 of ice time, his lowest on the year. It was Cirelli's first point since his Opening Night goal against the Panthers.
More News
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Shorthanded beast•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Coach loves his game•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Impressing coaches and teammates•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Gets first point of playoffs•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Buries two against Sabres•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Eight points in first 10 games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.