Cirelli scored twice Monday in a 4-3 win over Boston.

Cirelli redirected a centering pass from Jake Guentzel past Joonas Korpisalo at 1:09 of the first to get the Lightning on the board fast. He then went glove side on Korpisalo to make it 2-0 at 13:16 of the second. The goals are Cirelli's first points of the season (three games). He established new career marks for goals (27), assists (32), points (59), plus-minus (plus 30) and shots (160) in 2024-25. Cirelli is in his prime and a repeat of last season (or better) is entirely possible.