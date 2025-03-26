Cirelli scored two goals in a 6-1 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

They came in his 500th NHL game. Cirelli opened the scoring from the low slot at 12:13 of the first, and then extended the lead to 3-0 a few minutes later with a wrister from the left circle. Cirelli's offense has woken up lately, and he's put up four goals and one assist (13 shots) in his last four games. He now has 52 points, including 26 goals, in 69 games this season.