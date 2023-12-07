Cirelli delivered a power-play goal and a season-high four blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Penguins.

Cirelli stayed hot following his two-goal performance from Monday's 4-0 win over the Stars. Still, despite managing a No. 2 power-play role, Cirelli has just two points in that key special teams spot. Fantasy managers are likely underwhelmed by his current output of 12 points (six goals, six assists) through 26 games, but the pivot may be turning the corner offensively without losing a step in the defensive zone.