Play

Cirelli (lower body) will be a game-time decision versus the Flyers on Saturday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Cirelli was bogged down in a three-game pointless streak prior to getting hurt. The 22-year-old needs just one point to top the career high he set last season and to break the 40-point mark for the first time in his young career. The center figures to slot back into his spot on the second line if he returns to action Saturday.

More News
Our Latest Stories