Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Game-time call Saturday
Cirelli (lower body) will be a game-time decision versus the Flyers on Saturday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Cirelli was bogged down in a three-game pointless streak prior to getting hurt. The 22-year-old needs just one point to top the career high he set last season and to break the 40-point mark for the first time in his young career. The center figures to slot back into his spot on the second line if he returns to action Saturday.
