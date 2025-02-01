Cirelli (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision versus the Islanders on Saturday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Cirelli has 19 goals and 39 points in 49 games and is just six points shy of his career-high, set last season. Should Cirelli not be able to go, look for Michael Eyssimont to rejoin the lineup.
More News
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Gets goal but game has cooled•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Power-play goal in shootout win•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: One of each Sunday•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Scoring slows, but still productive•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Nets lone goal in loss•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Shows off PK skills•