Cirelli posted an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Stars.

Cirelli picked up the secondary helper on Brayden Point's opening tally in the first period. In his last 10 games, Cirelli has four goal and four helpers. The top-six forward is in good form with 18 points, 37 shots on net, 30 hits and a plus-9 rating through 22 contests.