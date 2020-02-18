Cirelli posted an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Cirelli had the secondary assist on Alex Killorn's second-period tally. The helper got Cirelli to the 40-point mark -- a new personal best -- after a brief four-game drought. The 22-year-old has added 97 shots on goal, 73 hits and a plus-26 rating in 58 contests this year.