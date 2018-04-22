Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Gets first point of playoffs
Cirelli nabbed an assist in Tampa Bay's 3-1, Game 5 win over New Jersey on Saturday.
It was his first point of the playoffs. Cirelli has been a clutch performer at every level and he's earning valuable playoff ice time in important situations.
More News
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Buries two against Sabres•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Eight points in first 10 games•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Delivers three-point effort in fourth NHL game•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Records two points in NHL debut•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Called up from minors•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Ranks second in points for AHL squad•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...