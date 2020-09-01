Cirelli scored a goal on two shots and picked up four hits in Monday's 3-2 double-overtime victory against the Bruins.

Cirelli went straight to the front of the net following a Lightning faceoff win and deflected a point shot past Boston goalie Jaroslav Halak. The goal, Cirelli's second of the playoffs, put Tampa Bay ahead 2-1 with 7:57 left in the third period. The 23-year-old has produced just five points in the postseason after collecting a career-high 44 in 68 regular-season contests.