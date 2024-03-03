Cirelli scored a goal Saturday in a 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

It was a beautiful goal. Cirelli was in the right place at the right time to take a backdoor pass from Brandon Hagel and wire it past Cayden Primeau from the bottom of the right circle. Cirelli has two points (one goal, one assist) on five shots in his last seven games. His game hasn't taken the big leap forward that many pundits predicted. There may be better value -- or a hotter play -- on the wire.