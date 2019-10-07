Cirelli has one assist so far this season, but he's seeing lots of ice time in the top six.

Cirelli has been pressed into duty on the second line with Brayden Point on the injured list. He has an assist to show for it in three games, but he's better suited -- at least at his young age -- as the Bolts' third-line center. Still, Cirelli could get points quickly and in bunches as long as this gig lasts, so trot him out there.