Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Getting second-line time
Cirelli has one assist so far this season, but he's seeing lots of ice time in the top six.
Cirelli has been pressed into duty on the second line with Brayden Point on the injured list. He has an assist to show for it in three games, but he's better suited -- at least at his young age -- as the Bolts' third-line center. Still, Cirelli could get points quickly and in bunches as long as this gig lasts, so trot him out there.
More News
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Impresses at World Championship•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Lone assist not enough•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Finishes rookie season strong•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Two points in win•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Sets up goal in rout•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Playing well beyond his years•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.