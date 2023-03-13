Cirelli tallied a goal and an assist in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

Cirelli set up Alex Killorn's opening goal with a nifty backhand feed in the first period before scoring a shorthanded goal on a breakaway in the third. The 25-year-old center will look to build on his performance Sunday, as he came into the game with just one point in his previous seven contests. Cirelli is up to 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists) through 44 games this season.