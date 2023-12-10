Cirelli scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist, blocked four shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Cirelli has four goals and two assists during his four-game point streak. He's also gone plus-4 with 10 blocks in that span, providing both an uptick in offense and his usual steady defensive work. The 26-year-old center is up to 15 points, 51 shots on net, 29 blocks, 20 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 28 contests overall while regularly featuring on the second line.