Cirelli scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-2 blowout Game 4 win over the Panthers.

Opening the scoring early in the contest, Cirelli scored five-hole on a breakaway feed from Alex Killorn to give the Bolts the lead. His dreadful end to the 2021 season, with one point in his final 20 games, has been saved by his performances in these playoffs. The 23-year-old now has goals in back-to-back games and provided two hits and two shots in this game. Tampa will look to close out the series Monday in Florida.