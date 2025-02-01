Cirelli (undisclosed) will play against the Islanders on Saturday, per Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.
Cirelli won't miss any playing time after skipping Saturday's morning skate. He has accounted for 19 goals, 39 points, 104 shots on net and 46 blocked shots through 49 appearances this season. With Cirelli available to play, Michael Eyssimont will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's matchup.
More News
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Game-time decision Saturday•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Gets goal but game has cooled•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Power-play goal in shootout win•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: One of each Sunday•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Scoring slows, but still productive•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Nets lone goal in loss•