Coach Jon Cooper expects Cirelli to "be okay" for Thursday's Game 3 versus the Islanders, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Cirelli exited Tuesday's Game 2 versus New York late in the third period after getting into a scrum with the Islanders' Travis Zajac, but it appears as though whatever forced him from that contest wasn't overly serious. The 23-year-old forward has picked up three goals and six points through 13 games this postseason.
More News
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Exits late Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Scores game-winner Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Doles out 10 hits•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Goals in back-to-back games•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Offense completely dries up•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Mired in long offensive slump•