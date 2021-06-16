Coach Jon Cooper expects Cirelli to "be okay" for Thursday's Game 3 versus the Islanders, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Cirelli exited Tuesday's Game 2 versus New York late in the third period after getting into a scrum with the Islanders' Travis Zajac, but it appears as though whatever forced him from that contest wasn't overly serious. The 23-year-old forward has picked up three goals and six points through 13 games this postseason.