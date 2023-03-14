Cirelli (upper body) will play Tuesday against New Jersey, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.
Cirelli was injured late in the first period versus Winnipeg on Sunday following an illegal check to the head from Mark Scheifele. The Lightning forward won't miss any additional action after being a full participant in Tuesday's morning skate. Cirelli has registered 10 goals, 23 points and 90 shots on net in 44 games this season.
