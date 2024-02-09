Cirelli logged a power-play assist and four hits in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Islanders.
Cirelli has turned up the offense lately, earning two goals and seven assists over his last eight outings. The 26-year-old continues to play on the second line and second power-play unit. For the season, he has 26 points (five on the power play), 91 shots on net, 47 blocked shots, 33 hits, 30 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 51 outings as a solid two-way center. He's worth a look in fantasy when he's clicking on offense.
