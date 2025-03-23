Cirelli scored a goal Saturday in a 6-4 loss to Utah.

Cirelli is heating up at the right time for fantasy managers who are locked in playoff battles. He has three points, including two goals, in his last two games, and four goals (five points) in his last four. Cirelli's goal Saturday was his 24th of the season and 50th point. He might be able to hit the 60-point plateau this season if he can carry a bit of heat over the next few weeks. That would help fantasy managers make a late-season run.